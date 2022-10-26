Rashad And Troy Of ‘Earn Your Leisure’ Break Down The EYL Lifestyle And Drop Financial Gems

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Financial literacy is a practice that’s gained major traction within the past year alone, especially with the rise of entrepreneurship, interest in cryptocurrency and an overall feeling within the Black community to do better for ourselves and our people.

That’s the main goal when it comes to the principles of Earn Your Leisure, a digital-savvy business platform with over a million Instagram followers who all respect and take heed to the wisdom of Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings.

We had the pleasure of having both guys in the POTC studio this week, and they made sure to bring some vital gems that anyone tuning in will greatly appreciate. They also school DJ Misses and Incognito on the steps it took for them to get to this point, and how they’re ushering in a new generation of melanated money-makers who know how to properly invest their earnings.

Peep the full convo with EYL below via Posted On The Corner:

