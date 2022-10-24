92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

It’s always an event when we have certified rap legends in the building, and that was the case indeed as POTC was blessed to have the one and only Jeezy stop by the studio in promotion of his new LP, Snofall.

RELATED: Jeezy Gets Real About Hustling At An Early Age For TV One’s ‘UNCENSORED’

A collaborative effort with DJ Drama, Snofall sees Jeezy returning to his roots of rapping about his hustling days while also giving us bars about the fruits of his labor as a current veteran to the game. The self-proclaimed Snowman follows up after throwing a stellar B-sides concert last week and growing anticipation following a two-year hiatus since his last album, The Recession 2. He spoke at length with DJ Misses and Incognito about a handful of things, including what still keeps him motivated after embarking on a successful rap career that’s spanned over the past 20 years and counting.

Watch the full interview with Jeezy below via Posted On The Corner:

Jeezy Gets Honest On Being A Mogul, His Top 4 Albums And Releasing ‘Snofall’ was originally published on blackamericaweb.com