Jeezy and Jeannie Mai Allegedly Split Due to “Family Values and Expectations”

Over the past few weeks, news has been circulating that rapper Jeezy has filed for divorce from his wife of more than two years, talk show host, Jeannie Mai.

According to reports, Jeezy submitted court documents on September 14 claiming that the marriage is “irretrievably broken” and “there is no hope for reconciliation.” The documents also reveal that the couple has been separated for some time now.

Jeezy and Jeannie Mai started dating publicly in 2019 and married 2021. They share a one-year daughter together, who they welcomed into the world in 2022. Prior to this marriage, Jeannie Mai was married to Freddy Harteis from 2007 to 2018.

Sources reportedly claim that Jeezy’s split from Jeannie Mai was due to a difference in “family values and expectations.”

“They had different views, and each felt like their needs weren’t being completely met,” explained the source.

Although Jeezy is also a father to three older children from previous relationships, this will be his first divorce.