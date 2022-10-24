Social Media Reacts To Beyoncé’s $50K World Tour Ticket Price

There’s been some talk of Beyonce going on a world tour after a few stadiums were reportedly reserved for Bey! Well the rumors became very real over the weekend when Beyone announced her “Renaissance” world tour during the Wearable Art Gallery at the WACO Theater. However fans were floored by the bidding prices that reportedly went higher than $50K. Per one attendee she was in a pretty high bidding war with Vivica A Fox and another woman and when things couldn’t get settled Beyonce decided to settle by donating a package deal of $50K.
“I am one of the winners from the Wearable Art Gala last night,” one of them shared on her Instagram Story after word got out across social media. “I was in a bidding war with Ms. Vivica A. Fox (whom I adore) and another woman that joined the bidding. The bidding got so heated (in a fun way) and went a little higher than 50K.”
She said that they would have kept going, “but we had to be stopped. So Star Jones and Ms. Tina [Knowles] interjected at that point. They asked Beyoncé would she consider donating three packages at 50K and she said yes, so all three of us won.”
Of course Bey will go a lot lower for us however many fans have been wondering what the actual ticket price will be.