Social Media Reacts To Beyoncé’s $50K World Tour Ticket Price

Persia Nicole also known as "The Power of The P" has been dominating the airwaves for over 10 years! Throughout Persia's radio journey she has interviewed some of the greatest in the industry from Missy Elliott, Kendrick Lamar, Alicia Keys and Megan Thee Stallion to name a few. Persia is also the go to endorser for some of the biggest companies like Coca Cola, Comcast and Avion Tequila. Outside of radio you can catch Persia making appearances on Bravo, TV One and doing entertainment for our local news station FOX 45. Check out all of Persia's exclusive celebrity interviews and the latest trends on Persianicole.com or https://92q.com/category/persias-picks/. On air Monday-Friday 10:00am-3:00pm and on Saturdays from 10:00am - 2:00pm. Follow Persia: Twitter||Instagram @PersiaNicole

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

There’s been some talk of Beyonce going on a world tour after a few stadiums were reportedly reserved for Bey! Well the rumors became very real over the weekend when Beyone announced her “Renaissance” world tour during the Wearable Art Gallery at the WACO Theater. However fans were floored by the bidding prices that reportedly went higher than $50K. Per one attendee she was in a pretty high bidding war with Vivica A Fox and another woman and when things couldn’t get settled Beyonce decided to settle by donating a package deal of $50K.

“I am one of the winners from the Wearable Art Gala last night,” one of them shared on her Instagram Story after word got out across social media. “I was in a bidding war with Ms. Vivica A. Fox (whom I adore) and another woman that joined the bidding. The bidding got so heated (in a fun way) and went a little higher than 50K.”

She said that they would have kept going, “but we had to be stopped. So Star Jones and Ms. Tina [Knowles] interjected at that point. They asked Beyoncé would she consider donating three packages at 50K and she said yes, so all three of us won.”

Of course Bey will go a lot lower for us however many fans have been wondering what the actual ticket price will be.