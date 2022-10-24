AP Report: Who Should Be Held Responsible

Growing up in the 70’s, 80’s and 90’s you were told to respect your elders. You never talked back. You never disrespected elders. You absolutely never used profanity. Eight juvenile age kids were asked by an older woman while on the metro to stop using profanity. Instead of the kids adhering to the request they chose violence. They beat on the adult aged woman, threw objects at her and threw her off the metro bus.
According to the Washington Post, “Two adults were charged with simple assault by transit police after a woman was confronted and pushed off a Metro bus this week, the transit agency said Friday.” While we don’t know who, someone recording and uploaded the video to social media and this is how this story became a big topic of conversation.
Most are asking why did the metro bus driver do anything? In a state from Metro, “Metro prohibits bus operators from intervening in attacks or onboard disturbances to protect themselves. Drivers are required to pull over, stop and notify a supervisor.” Metro said it has determined that the bus operator did not follow proper procedures during the incident and said appropriate administrative action will be taken.
What do you think should be done as a consequence?