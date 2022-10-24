AP Report: Who Should Be Held Responsible

Persia Nicole also known as "The Power of The P" has been dominating the airwaves for over 10 years! Throughout Persia's radio journey she has interviewed some of the greatest in the industry from Missy Elliott, Kendrick Lamar, Alicia Keys and Megan Thee Stallion to name a few. Persia is also the go to endorser for some of the biggest companies like Coca Cola, Comcast and Avion Tequila. Outside of radio you can catch Persia making appearances on Bravo, TV One and doing entertainment for our local news station FOX 45. Check out all of Persia's exclusive celebrity interviews and the latest trends on Persianicole.com or https://92q.com/category/persias-picks/. On air Monday-Friday 10:00am-3:00pm and on Saturdays from 10:00am - 2:00pm. Follow Persia: Twitter||Instagram @PersiaNicole

Growing up in the 70’s, 80’s and 90’s you were told to respect your elders. You never talked back. You never disrespected elders. You absolutely never used profanity. Eight juvenile age kids were asked by an older woman while on the metro to stop using profanity. Instead of the kids adhering to the request they chose violence. They beat on the adult aged woman, threw objects at her and threw her off the metro bus.

According to the Washington Post, “Two adults were charged with simple assault by transit police after a woman was confronted and pushed off a Metro bus this week, the transit agency said Friday.” While we don’t know who, someone recording and uploaded the video to social media and this is how this story became a big topic of conversation.

Most are asking why did the metro bus driver do anything? In a state from Metro, “Metro prohibits bus operators from intervening in attacks or onboard disturbances to protect themselves. Drivers are required to pull over, stop and notify a supervisor.” Metro said it has determined that the bus operator did not follow proper procedures during the incident and said appropriate administrative action will be taken.

What do you think should be done as a consequence?