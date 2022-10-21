HomeAM Clique

AP Report: Broke Men Are More Loyal Than Rich Men

The ghetto internet streets are at it again. A young lady (podcast guest host) had a conversation on the VIB3Z PODCAST stressing how she would rather have a broke loyal man compared to having a rich one that’s disloyal. Honestly, our listeners and the comments section had mixed emotions on this one. Some are in full agreement with her saying, “She’s not lying and BIG FACTS.” Others are saying, “I don’t believe her not one bit. Miss me with this.” Some even posed the question, “What is broke? If he makes enough money to pay all his bills and entertain you, what is broke?”

What about you? Would you rather have a broke loyal or rich disloyal partner? Let us know below. Have you been in this situation before? If so how did it work out for you in the end?

