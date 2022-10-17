HomeAM Clique

Brittney Griner Only Allowed Two Showers A Week

Source: KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV / Getty

It’s been 242 Days since Brittney Griner’s wrongful detainment in Russia. More details are coming out about her living conditions will in Russia. According to the New York Times and Griner’s lawyer Alexandr D. Boykov, Brittney Griner affectionately known as “BG” shares a tiny cell with two other inmates. She’s allowed two showers per week and she can only go outside once a day to walk around the the yard for exercise.

BG is registered at 6’9″ and the original bed that she was sleeping on was equivalent of a twin extra long size bed. Griner’s family has had meetings with President Biden in hopes of getting her safe return back to the United States.

Keep BG in your prayers!

