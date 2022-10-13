The Mother of Fivio Foreign’s Kids Apologizes For Accusing Him Of Watching Gay Porn

Persia Nicole also known as "The Power of The P" has been dominating the airwaves for over 10 years! Throughout Persia's radio journey she has interviewed some of the greatest in the industry from Missy Elliott, Kendrick Lamar, Alicia Keys and Megan Thee Stallion to name a few. Persia is also the go to endorser for some of the biggest companies like Coca Cola, Comcast and Avion Tequila. Outside of radio you can catch Persia making appearances on Bravo, TV One and doing entertainment for our local news station FOX 45. Check out all of Persia's exclusive celebrity interviews and the latest trends on Persianicole.com or https://92q.com/category/persias-picks/. On air Monday-Friday 10:00am-3:00pm and on Saturdays from 10:00am - 2:00pm. Follow Persia: Twitter||Instagram @PersiaNicole

EXPLICIT CONTENT

It looks like the mother of Fivio Foreign’s children Jasmine has a change of heart! After outing the rapper on social media saying he is a deadbeat father, watching gay porn and having multiple women pregnant at the same time she now released another statement backtracking. Jasmine’s original statement via a video on IG said,

“I went through his porn history, it was gay s****. He gets around, and he does not use a condom. Y’all gotta be careful. This man is like a sex addict,”

In an updated video below it’s a completely different tune,

“I wanted to apologize to Fivio Foreign for the things i’ve said, we are a family. I should have not went live and said those things and they were NOT TRUE! I was angry with a lot of things.”