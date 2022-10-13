HomePersia's Picks

The Mother of Fivio Foreign’s Kids Apologizes For Accusing Him Of Watching Gay Porn

Fivio Foreign guest stars on ABC's 'QUEENS'

Source: Daniel Delgado / abc

EXPLICIT CONTENT

It looks like the mother of Fivio Foreign’s children Jasmine has a change of heart! After outing the rapper on social media saying he is a deadbeat father, watching gay porn and having multiple women pregnant at the same time she now released another statement backtracking. Jasmine’s original statement via a video on IG said,

“I went through his porn history, it was gay s****. He gets around, and he does not use a condom. Y’all gotta be careful. This man is like a sex addict,”

In an updated video below it’s a completely different tune,

“I wanted to apologize to Fivio Foreign for the things i’ve said, we are a family. I should have not went live and said those things and they were NOT TRUE! I was angry with a lot of things.”

