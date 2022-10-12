Here’s A List Of Roads That WIll Be Closed For The Baltimore Running Festival

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Calling all runners. It’s time to get that adrenaline pumping because The 21st annual Baltimore Marathon is scheduled for this weekend.

Those participating in the annual Baltimore Running Festival will dash through the scenic Inner Harbor Waterfront, Federal Hill, and Fells Point.

Additionally, this year there are several events associated with the run including virtual races you can take part in.

However, if you will be live in person here’s what you need to know:

The marathon and 10k start at 8 a.m. over at Camden Yards.

Below are road closures drivers should expect:

Paca Street from Pratt to Lombard Streets 6:30 a.m. – 9:00 a.m.

Camden Street from Paca to Howard Streets 6:00 a.m. – 3:15 p.m.

Eutaw Street from Pratt to Camden Streets 7:00 a.m. – 3:15 p.m.

Russell Street from Lee to Pratt Streets 6:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.

Russell Street at Hamburg Street 7:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.

Hamburg Street Bridge from Russell to Leadenhall Streets 7:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Key Highway from Cross to Light Streets 8:00 a.m. – 11:45 a.m.

Southbound Light Street from Lombard Street to Key Highway 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Northbound Light Street from Henrietta Street to Key Highway 8:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Pratt Street from Green to Eutaw Streets 7:00 a.m. – 1:00 pm (until marathon and half marathon clear the area)

Pratt Street from Howard to Light Streets 1:00 p.m. to clear

Southbound Jones Falls Expressway exit ramp to 28th Street 8:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Light Street from Pratt Street to Key Highway (5K race) 7:30 a.m. 8:50 a.m.

Key Highway from Light to Lawrence Streets (5K race) 7:35 a.m. to 8:55 a.m.

Lee Street to Charles Street to Pratt Street (5K race) 7:40 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.

Eutaw Street at Camden Street and Camden Street from Eutaw to Paca Streets 8:00 a.m. – 8:25 a.m.

Paca Street from Camden to McCulloh Streets 8:05 a.m. – 8:31 a.m.

McCulloh Street from Paca Street to Gwynns Falls Parkway 8:10 a.m. – 8:47 a.m.

Druid Park Lake Drive to Linden Avenue to Ducatel Street to Eutaw Place to North Avenue to Maryland Avenue (10K race) 8:10 a.m. – 9:20 a.m.

Gwynns Falls Pkwy from McCulloh Street to Beechwood Drive (in Druid Hill Park) 8:15 – 9:03 a.m.

Beechwood Drive to Safari Place to Buffalo Yard Road to Mansion House Drive 8:20 a.m. – 9:19 a.m.

Exit Zoo from Mansion House Drive to East Drive/Wyman Park Drive 8:25 a.m. – 9:35 a.m.

Wyman Park Drive/Howard Street from Remington Avenue to 28th Street 8:30 a.m. – 9:51 a.m.

28th Street from Howard to St. Paul Streets 8:35 a.m. – 10:07 a.m.

St. Paul Street from 28th to Light Streets 8:40 a.m. – 10:23 a.m.

Light Street from Pratt Street to Key Highway 8:45 a.m. – 10:39 a.m.

Key Highway from Light Street to Key Highway Extension to turnaround at Under Armour Campus 8:50 a.m. – 11:11 a.m.

Key Highway Extension to Key Highway to Light Street 8:55 a.m. – 11:27 a.m.

Light Street to Pratt Street to President Street to Lancaster Street 9:00 a.m. – 11:43 a.m.

Lancaster Street to Central Avenue Bridge to Point Street to S. Caroline Street to Aliceanna Street to Boston Street 9:10 a.m. – 11:59 a.m.

Boston Street to Lakewood Avenue to O’Donnell Street to Linwood Avenue 9:15 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.

Linwood Avenue from O’Donnell Street to Madison Street 9:20 a.m. – 12:31 p.m.

Madison Street from Linwood Avenue to Washington Street to St. Lo Drive 9:25 a.m. – 12:47 p.m.

Harford Road to Hillen Road to 33rd Street 9:30 a.m. – 1:35 p.m.

33rd Street to loop around Lake Montebello back to 33rd Street 9:40 a.m. – 2:15 p.m.

Calvert Street to Fayette Street to High Street to Baltimore Street to Patterson Park Avenue to Eastern Avenue (Half Marathon) 9:45 a.m. – 10:45 a.m.

Hillen Road to 33rd Street to Guilford Avenue to 29th Street 9:50 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

29th Street from Guilford to Maryland Avenues 9:55 a.m. – 2:45 p.m.

Maryland Avenue/Cathedral Street/Liberty Street/Hopkins Place/Pratt Street 10:00 a.m. –3:20 p.m.

Race finish line on Pratt Street between Charles and Light Streets 10:00 a.m. – 3:20 p.m.