Ballot Drop Boxes For 2022 General Election Now Available

General election is right around the corner & The Maryland State Board of Elections announced that All 281 ballot drop boxes have been installed and are currently available for use! If you haven’t already done so the deadline to request a mail in ballot by mail is Nov. 1st and the deadline to request an email containing a unique link to a mail-in ballot is Nov. 4th. All ballot box locations will be available for use until Nov. 8 at 8 p.m.

 

A complete list of the ballot box locations is available online.

