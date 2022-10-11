HomeAM Clique

Kanye West Shows Sexual Content To Adidas Executives

Just when we thought Kanye was completely off his “rocking chair” we find out that he’s still swinging from the chandelier. Recently, Kanye had a visually recorded sit down conversation with Adidas Executives.

While attempting to get his point across to the executives, he pulls out his phone and shows the executives a sexual explicit video. With the captions coming across the screen we are able to understand what the “message” is that Kanye is attempting to send. Ye, says, “you’ve done wrong by the company, the brand and the partnership.”

While showing the video to the executives you can see the level of discomfort on their faces. One even says, “Come on man.” Has Kanye completely lost his mind?

What’s your thoughts?

