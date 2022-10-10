92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

NeNe Leakes, 23-year-old Brentt Leakes allegedly suffered a heart attack and a stroke earlier this month.

According to TMZ, Brentt is “on a long road to recovery” and was “quickly transported to a local hospital for medical attention.” Their sources also say that he is currently out of the hospital and rehabbing and should make a full recovery.

NeNe Leakes has not publically spoken on the subject.

NeNe Leakes’s 23-Year-Old Son Brentt Allegedly Suffered From A Heart Attack & Stroke was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com