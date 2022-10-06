Marjorie Harvey took to Instagram earlier today to show off her latest fashionable ensemble in an IG Carousel during Paris Fashion Week and per usual, her look is absolutely everything!
Taking to the platform, the fashion queen posted a video of herself donning an all black look including black leggings, a black sweater and an oversized black leather biker jacket. She paired the look with minimal jewelry and wore black leather boots and black shades to give the look the extra oomph. As for her hair, she wore her hair in big, fluffy curls that framed her gorgeous face. In the post, the wife and mother is shown strutting her stuff and modeling off the trendy look.
“How I walk to the Bistro #dinnerfit’”she captioned the fashionable post for her 3 million Instagram followers. Check out the trendy look below.
Marjorie Harvey Gives Us Style Goals In An All Black Fit was originally published on hellobeautiful.com