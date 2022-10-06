Amazon To Hire More Than 3K Holiday Employees In Baltimore and 150K Nationwide

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, but also the most expensive and busiest.

According to the Associated Press, Amazon will be hiring more than 150,000 seasonal and part-time employees ahead of the holiday season.

In Maryland. more than 4,600 roles will available with 3,600 in the Baltimore area.

The company recently closed two warehouses in the area.

RELATED: Amazon To Close Two Different Warehouses In Hanover And Essex

In a statement released by Amazon on Thursday, workers can earn an average pay of $19 per hour, based on their position and location within the U.S. Last week, the company announced that they would raise its average pay for its frontline workers from $18 to $19 an hour in an effort to attract more employees.

The company also said it would make changes so employees can get paid more frequently than one or twice a month.

RELATED: These Big Box Retailers Are Starting Holiday Deals Early

If interested, click here for more info.