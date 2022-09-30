Nicole Murphy’s Beauty And Lifestyle Brand yFOY Will Take Your Rest & Relaxation To Another Level

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Mother, model, and fitness enthusiast Nicole Murphy is tapping into the beauty lane as the founder & CEO of skincare and lifestyle brand yFOY. The brand, which boasts high-quality products at an affordable price, has been a source of passion for the model since her 30’s when she discovered she had adult acne. After consulting with industry experts, researching ingredients, and years of developing and testing products, Murphy, alongside her co-founder Myisha, launched the growing lifestyle brand, yFOY.

Thursday evening, Murphy invited a few editors to dine at the swanky RH Rooftop restaurant for an intimate dinner and the opportunity to discuss her brand. yFOY, or Your Fountain of Youth, is a fitting name for the brand, especially since Murphy is known for her timeless and youthful glow. If anyone is invested in a vigorous skincare routine, it’s her. Her face lit up with joy each time she discussed her favorite products. For the record, the Super Glow Face Cleanser $28, the All Day Glow Vitamin C+ $23, and the Hydration Hyaluronic Acid $17 are her top three must-haves, but all products hold a special place in her heart.

In addition to skincare, Murphy offers Daily Immune vitamins for $17, Morning Energy Booster for $20, and Plant Protein powders in flavors Blueberry Pie and Vanilla Dream for $46. The brand prioritizes the wellness of your skin, energy, and metabolism, all things Murphy struggled with over the years. Discovering what was and wasn’t working for her was the catalyst for developing a line of products that improves the skin and increases vitality.

The growing collection is set to launch a body scrub later this year, and soon they will expand to carry all things lifestyle. yFOY is positioning itself to be the go-to brand for all your self-care and lifestyle needs. As a self-care advocate, I STAN!

Following dinner, the attendees were invited for an overnight stay at Made Hotel for a little rest and relaxation. We were encouraged to use the time to unwind and sample the products. In the morning, we were greeted with a smoothie and muffin made with Murphy’s protein powder. The entire event was an experience that I enjoyed immensely. Need proof? Check out this reel that documents the evening with Nicole and friends.

To try yFOY yourself, visit www.yfoyco.com and keep up with the brand via their social media page.

DON’T MISS…

Master Your Fall Skincare With Tips From Professional Makeup Artist Sheceria Chamblis

National Self-Care Month: Here Are 7 Products You Need to Spoil Yourself

Brooklyn Massage Therapist Is Helping Women Prioritize Self-Care Through Massage Therapy

Nicole Murphy’s Beauty And Lifestyle Brand yFOY Will Take Your Rest & Relaxation To Another Level was originally published on hellobeautiful.com