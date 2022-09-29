Lamar Jackson Slimes Teammates After Winning Nickelodeon’s Valuable Player Award [Video]

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is celebrating another win after being awarded the Week 3 Nickelodeon Valuable Player from the network’s NFL Slimetime Show!

In a statement, Jackson said: “I want to thank you guys for this honor. You know, without my teammates, I wouldn’t have this.” All before declaring himself the Slime King (Young Thug Enters The Chat) and sliming his teammates!

Check out the video below:

Head coach John Harbaugh also tried to get in on the slime action on the star QB but he’s got to be quicker than that!

“Coach ran pretty fast,” Jackson said of the endeavor. “I ran faster.”

