17 Year Old Arrested For Rapper PNB Rock’s Murder, Alleged Shooter’s Father Wanted By Cops

PNB Rock

Source: Justin Thomas / PNB Rock Roots Festival

 

The LAPD named Freddie Lee Trone as a suspect in the murder of rapper PnB Rock on Wednesday morning and noted he’s still on the loose, and should be considered “armed and dangerous.” Since then they have given out another updated and say Trone’s 17 year old son is the alleged shooter.

TMZ reports,

Law enforcement sources say the 17-year-old son of Freddie Trone has been arrested in connection to the shooting. We’re told the son was the shooter, and Freddie drove the getaway car.

Our sources also say the father and son duo were already in the restaurant’s parking lot when PnB arrived, seemingly removing the possibility that PnB was targeted from a social media post from his GF showing they were eating at Roscoe’s. We’re told after the murder, the suspects burned the getaway vehicle.

 

 

