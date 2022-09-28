17 Year Old Arrested For Rapper PNB Rock’s Murder, Alleged Shooter’s Father Wanted By Cops

Persia Nicole also known as "The Power of The P" has been dominating the airwaves for over 10 years! Throughout Persia's radio journey she has interviewed some of the greatest in the industry from Missy Elliott, Kendrick Lamar, Alicia Keys and Megan Thee Stallion to name a few. Persia is also the go to endorser for some of the biggest companies like Coca Cola, Comcast and Avion Tequila. Outside of radio you can catch Persia making appearances on Bravo, TV One and doing entertainment for our local news station FOX 45. Check out all of Persia's exclusive celebrity interviews and the latest trends on Persianicole.com or https://92q.com/category/persias-picks/.
On air Monday-Friday 10:00am-3:00pm and on Saturdays from 10:00am - 2:00pm.
Follow Persia:
Twitter||Instagram @PersiaNicole @persianicole
The LAPD named Freddie Lee Trone as a suspect in the murder of rapper PnB Rock on Wednesday morning and noted he’s still on the loose, and should be considered “armed and dangerous.” Since then they have given out another updated and say Trone’s 17 year old son is the alleged shooter.
TMZ reports,
Law enforcement sources say the 17-year-old son of Freddie Trone has been arrested in connection to the shooting. We’re told the son was the shooter, and Freddie drove the getaway car.
Our sources also say the father and son duo were already in the restaurant’s parking lot when PnB arrived, seemingly removing the possibility that PnB was targeted from a social media post from his GF showing they were eating at Roscoe’s. We’re told after the murder, the suspects burned the getaway vehicle.