Report: Suspect Wanted In DC Murder Of Baltimore Man Shoots At Police Before Barricading Himself

Crime Scene

DC Police announced that the man wanted in connection with the shooting death of a Baltimore man installing solar panels in Northeast DC shot at officers before barricading himself Tuesday morning.

According to reports, the 27-year-old Avery Miller was spotted in the 5300 block of Ames Street. He allegedly began firing shots at officers before hiding out in a residential building.

At this time, it is unclear if any officers sustained injuries. Miller is wanted in connection with the murder of Aryeh Wolf. He has been charged with first-degree murder.

On Aug. 10, officers responded to the 5100 block of Call Place SE at about 3:40 p.m. for a reported shooting, where they found Wolf suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at a local hospital. Capt. Kevin Kentish of the Metropolitan Police Department said that detectives still have not identified a motive in the shooting.

