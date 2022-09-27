HomeAM Clique

5.2 Million People Became Millionaires Last Year

If you thought it was impossible to become a millionaire, guess again! According to Credit Suisse’s about “5.2 million people became millionaires with half of the number residing in the United States of America. This is the largest increase in millionaire number recorded for any country in any year in this century.”

At the end of 2021 more than 62.5 millionaires were confirmed worldwide. So there is still time for you to get your finances in alignment and become the next millionaire.

