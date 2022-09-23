Anne Arundel County Public Schools To Implement Virtual Learning On Snow Days

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Today is the first full day of the fall season, but school districts in the area are already preparing for the winter weather!

Anne Arundel County Public Schools voted to use virtual learning days instead of days off for inclement weather. The vote passed 6-2 Wednesday during the school board meeting.

As we all know. virtual learning became the norm during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, as life returns to how it was pre-pandemic, school districts are using it as an option for snow days so that the extra school days won’t pile up at the end of the year.

The State Department of Education allowed school districts to repurpose up to eight school days into virtual instruction days this year.

However, Anne Arundel County Superintendent Mark Bedelll said the virtual days won’t overtake every snow day.

“First of all, I don’t want kids on a device for eight hours,” Bedell said. “At the end of the day, the reason for us making this recommendation of an amended, abbreviated schedule is that we can get our instruction in but also for students and families to be able to enjoy those weather days, and not put people in hardship by extending the school year.”

The proposal will go before the Maryland State Board for a final decision.