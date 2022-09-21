HomePersia's Picks

T. Rowe Price Set To Help Morgan State University Students Get Jobs

T. Rowe Price is about to help Morgan State University students get a job straight out of college! They’re set to host a LinkedIn Optimization session for the students on Thursday. A spokesperson for T. Rowe Price said “(It) will demonstrate how to build an effective LinkedIn profile and navigate networking in a professional environment,” in addition  a photographer will also provide professional head shots to students free of charge! The session will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Graves School of Business on the campus of Morgan State.

GO BEARS! 

