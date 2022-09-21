T. Rowe Price Set To Help Morgan State University Students Get Jobs

Persia Nicole also known as "The Power of The P" has been dominating the airwaves for over 10 years! Throughout Persia's radio journey she has interviewed some of the greatest in the industry from Missy Elliott, Kendrick Lamar, Alicia Keys and Megan Thee Stallion to name a few. Persia is also the go to endorser for some of the biggest companies like Coca Cola, Comcast and Avion Tequila. Outside of radio you can catch Persia making appearances on Bravo, TV One and doing entertainment for our local news station FOX 45. Check out all of Persia's exclusive celebrity interviews and the latest trends on Persianicole.com or https://92q.com/category/persias-picks/.
On air Monday-Friday 10:00am-3:00pm and on Saturdays from 10:00am - 2:00pm.
Follow Persia:
Twitter||Instagram @PersiaNicole @persianicole
T. Rowe Price is about to help Morgan State University students get a job straight out of college! They’re set to host a LinkedIn Optimization session for the students on Thursday. A spokesperson for T. Rowe Price said “(It) will demonstrate how to build an effective LinkedIn profile and navigate networking in a professional environment,” in addition a photographer will also provide professional head shots to students free of charge! The session will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Graves School of Business on the campus of Morgan State.