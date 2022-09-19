Goucher Poll Finds Most Marylanders Plan To Vote In Favor Of Legalizing Marijuana

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

We’re only a few months shy of the general election and results from a new poll from Goucher College reveal that most Marylanders plan to vote in favor of legalizing Marijuana.

More than 1,000 Maryland residents were surveyed from Sept. 8 to Sept. 12 and 748 out of 1,008 were identified as likely voters. The poll results were released Monday morning.

Below are the results:

59% of Marylanders would vote YES on the ballot question.

34% of Marylanders would AGAINST the bill.

7% are currently UNDECIDED.

Lawmakers in Maryland approved House Bill 1 back in April which established the ballot referendum to legalize recreational marijuana for adults. It would go into effect on July 1, 2023.

Currently, medical marijuana use is legal in the State of Maryland. However, If Maryland votes yes on the ballot question, then HB 837 will go into effect.

Marylanders would be allowed to possess up to 1.5 ounces of recreational marijuana without penalty. Anything over 1.5 ounces and up to 2.5 ounces would be reduced to a civil offense instead of a misdemeanor.

HB 837, would also create an implementation plan based on findings from the House Cannabis Referendum Workgroup.

Additionally, according to House Speaker Adrienne Jones’ office, the bill sets out to address criminal justice, public health issues and plans to set a foundation for social equity in the industry.

If the legislation is passed, it would automatically expunge the conviction of anyone previously found guilty of simple possession of marijuana if it was the only charge in the case. Also, anyone currently held in a state prison or local jail for a cannabis conviction would be resentenced to end their term of incarceration.

