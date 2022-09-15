HomeCelebrity News

Ice T Warns Rappers Again About Coming To LA Flaunting Jewelry

Ice-T

Source: Gregory Bojorquez / Getty

Fans from the East coast to the West coast are still mourning the death of PNB Rock, after he was shot & killed earlier this week in LA while eating at Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles. Investigators have been putting blame on Rock’s girlfriend for sharing their locations as they were moving out and about. Others have claimed that a reason he was targeted was because of the jewelry he was flaunting while there.

Legendary Rapper turned Actor, Ice T, jumped into the conversation giving a final warning about rappers coming to LA wearing jewelry.

Since Ice T shared his thoughts on Twitter, fans brought up The Game’s ‘Murda‘ song where it outlined the fate of PNB Rock.

When you eat at Roscoe’s watch out for the chain snatchers/take it off slow, or you might get killed/If the Grape Streets don’t catch you , the 60’s will/Police don’t give a fXXk cuz they all RenPark/And what happens on Crenshaw stays on Crenshaw.

The Game’s song should definitely be a warning to all.

