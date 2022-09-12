92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Philly’s rapper PNB Rock was just shot at the iconic restaurant, Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles in Los Angeles California.

A video of PNB Rock lying down while gruesomely bleeding on the floor of Roscoe’s has been circulating on Twitter.

The rapper just recently posted to his Instagram stories 3 hours ago wearing a black shirt. In the video, you can see Rock in a black shirt while someone turns him over from his stomach to his back. You can also see what appears to be his face. The video is very disturbing. Please watch this at your own discretion here.

A Twitter account said, “so pnb rock gf posted their location. just to show THE MEDIA he took her on a Date. Social media had rotted yall Brains and may have cost him his life. I hope he makes it.”

As reported by Doc Louallen, PNB Rock has been transported to a nearby hospital.

Philly, let’s pray PNB Rock survives.

PNB Rock Reportedly Shot in LA at Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles [Gruesome Video Surfaces] was originally published on wrnbhd2.com