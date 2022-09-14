Two Teens Arrested In After A Gun Was Found In Student’s Book Bag

CLOSE
Baltimore County Police announced that two teenagers were arrested Monday after a gun was found inside a student’s backpack at Chesapeake High School in Essex.
According to authorities, the initial call was in response to a suspicious person. The teens are 14 and 16 years old.
No further information was immediately released but we will update as we learn more.
