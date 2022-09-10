92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Chloe Bailey shut Instagram down again over the weekend when she showed off her killer curves in a black David Kuma look that we love while stepping out for New York Fashion Week!

Taking to the social platform, the beauty showed off her fashionable style when she rocked a sexy, sparly curve hugging dress from the legendary designer. Styled by Jennifer Udechukwu, the dress was sparkly throughout and featured a deep v neckline and thigh high slit. She paired the look with black open toe heels and served face and body as she modeled the look for the ‘Gram. As for her hair, she wore her signature locs in a slicked back style that styled in a high pony tail to show off her natural beauty.

freak me baby #NYFW ,” she captioned the sexy video for her 5.3 million Instagram followers. Check it out below!

#NYFW #SaksPartner”https://www.instagram.com/p/CiSo7hWuwZU/?hl=en She then followed up with an IG carousel showing off the fashionable look, this time captioning the post, “can’t look away The starlet’s millions of Instagram followers were loving this look and flooded her comment section with their stamps of approval. “LORDDDDDDDDDDDDDD ,” commented one follower while another one wrote, “You better Chloe!!! ” while another commented saying, “Chloe how are you breathing!? completely snatched!” Yes, she is! Go off, Chloe! What do you think about this sexy NYFW look? Did she nail it?

Chloe Bailey Served A Lewk While Stepping Out For NYFW was originally published on hellobeautiful.com