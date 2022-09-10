92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Kerry Washington took to Instagram to show her followers how she gets ready for a night out and showed off her fresh face and natural hair in the process!

Taking to the social media platform, the actress and director shared an Instagram Reel where she started off in a black robe and rocked her natural hair in a fluffy afro. The beauty danced around in her closet in the video while showing off her fresh face prior to getting all glammed up to go out. The video then transitioned to show the starlet’s look for her night out as she donned a super sexy black look with cut out sides to show off her killer curves. The dress featured flower detailing on the shoulder and belt like clamps on the waist. As for her hair, she pulled her hair back into a slicked back high bun and paired the ensemble with black open toe heels.

“Gettin’ it @whowhatwear” she captioned the short video. Check it out below.

“Okayyyyy body ody ODYYYY” one of the gorgeous star’s millions of followers commented underneath the fashionable video while another wrote, “Yes cut outs with a floral moment!!! Serve!!” while another commented, “Hell Yessssss ” underneath the look.

Kerry’s followers can’t get enough of this look and neither can we! What do you think about the actresses’ serve? Did she nail it?

Kerry Washington Shows Off Her Natural Locs While Getting Glammed Up was originally published on hellobeautiful.com