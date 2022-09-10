92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

One of our favorite fashion muses, Tracee Ellis Ross took to Instagram over the weekend to show off her fabulous style in a nude look that we love!

Taking to the platform, the black-ish actress donned a long, curve hugging, nude maxi dress from Sportmax that she styled to perfection. The designer look featured buttons throughout which she paired with matching, pointed toe and minimal jewelry to keep the look sleek and stylish. As for her hair, she traded in her usual big, fluffy curls for a slicked back pony tail and served face as she posed for a series of photos for her IG followers.

The legendary actress shared the ensemble with her 11 million Instagram followers. Check it out below.

“SEXY!!!! ” one of Tracee’s fans said of the look while another wrote, “I need this dress but imma also need your body to go in it k thx byeeeeee ”

What do you think about Tracee’s fashionable slay?

Tracee Ellis Ross Shines In A Curve Hugging Sportmax Dress was originally published on hellobeautiful.com