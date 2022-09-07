Nicki Minaj Teases “Super Freaky Girl” Remix [Listen]

Persia Nicole also known as "The Power of The P" has been dominating the airwaves for over 10 years! Throughout Persia's radio journey she has interviewed some of the greatest in the industry from Missy Elliott, Kendrick Lamar, Alicia Keys and Megan Thee Stallion to name a few. Persia is also the go to endorser for some of the biggest companies like Coca Cola, Comcast and Avion Tequila. Outside of radio you can catch Persia making appearances on Bravo, TV One and doing entertainment for our local news station FOX 45. Check out all of Persia's exclusive celebrity interviews and the latest trends on Persianicole.com or https://92q.com/category/persias-picks/.
On air Monday-Friday 10:00am-3:00pm and on Saturdays from 10:00am - 2:00pm.
Follow Persia:
Twitter||Instagram @PersiaNicole @persianicole
Nicki Minaj’s new single “Super Freaky Girl” is becoming one of the biggest summer songs and it looks like it may be getting even bigger! The queen of the Barbz announced on Wednesday morning that the remix is on the way #QueenMix coming to collect her things,” “Soon come.” Nicki didnt say who was on the remix however on the tease she did mention a few spots like Miami, Chicago, Boston & ATL that had fans assuming the features would be coming from those spots and that it is all queens. Check out the teaser below,