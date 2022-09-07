HomePersia's Picks

Nicki Minaj Teases "Super Freaky Girl" Remix [Listen]

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - February 12, 2020

Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty

Nicki Minaj’s new single “Super Freaky Girl” is becoming one of the biggest summer songs and it looks like it may be getting even bigger! The queen of the Barbz announced on Wednesday morning that the remix is on the way #QueenMix coming to collect her things,”  “Soon come.” Nicki didnt say who was on the remix however on the tease she did mention a few spots like Miami, Chicago, Boston & ATL that had fans assuming the features would be coming from those spots and that it is all queens. Check out the teaser below,

 

 

