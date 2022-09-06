Justin Bieber Suspends World Tour Over Health Issues

It looks like Justin Bieber’s health issues have come back around because he has been forced to cancel his tour! His Justice World Tour kicked off in March and still has 70 shows left through March 2023 however those shows have now been suspended due to what Justin says is physical, and part is mental.

Biebs said there were issues following his performance in Brazil, “After getting off the stage, the exhaustion overtook me and I realize that I need to make my health the priority right now.”

An additional announcement was made on Justin’s official website,

In light of the current public health crisis, Justin Bieber announces his rescheduled 2021 World Tour dates below. The 45-date tour has been rerouted and the tour production has been redesigned and will no longer be stopping in stadiums or all markets. 19 new arena dates have been added. Kehlani and Jaden Smith who were originally scheduled to support the tour will not be appearing on the new dates as new support will be added at a later date.

Tickets for new shows* go on sale to the general public starting Thursday, August 6th at 10am local time.

Tickets for rescheduled dates** will be honored. All previous ticket-holders will receive an email from their ticket provider with event updates and options if they cannot make the 2021 date.

Tickets for canceled shows will be refunded automatically. You should expect to receive your refund in as soon as 30 days.