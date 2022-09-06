HomeAM Clique

Prince George’s County County Executive Issues Curfew For Teens

With all the violence that has been taking place within the State of Maryland, Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks, is choosing to be proactive.

Starting Friday, September 9th in Prince George’s County, “youth under the age of 17 must be at home between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday with a different set of time set for Friday and Saturday.

If youth under the age of 17 are out unaccompanied by an adult they will be fined. The fines are $50 for the first offense, $100 for the second offense, and $250 for subsequent offenses. Do you think Baltimore should follow suit?

