Diva’s Daily Dirt: DaBaby Needs Some Bop In Ticket Sales + GloRilla Is Done Addressing This

He was called the “Hot Boy” but that title did not tell the real story. His accolades include:
· Being named East Coast DJ of the Year at the Mix Show Power Summit
· Voted DC’s most popular DJ, Best Radio & Club DJ for 6 consecutive years
· Named both Global Spin Award’s Break Through DJ & National Club DJ of the Year
· Source Magazine list him in the Power 30 DJs for the last 3 years and one of the Top 10 DJs in Country
· DJ for the nationally syndicated Russ Parr Morning Show
· DJ for the BET 106 & Park TV Show
· 93.9 WKYS (DC) & 92Q (Baltimore) Radio Personality, DJ, & Host of The Quicksilva Show
· Personal DJ for NFL legend Ray Lewis
Quicksliva is the host of a syndicated show called, “The QuickSilva Show” heard weekdays 3-7 PM on both 92.3 FM in Baltimore & 93.9 FM in DC.
Quick is the owner of Baltimore’s Premier Nightclub, Club DownTown Bmore (416 E. Baltimore St.). When he’s not working with his radio show or club, Quick spends his time as a motivational speaker and community volunteer.
A small powerhouse of multi-faceted talent and a natural-born star!
Dominique Da Diva began her radio career in her hometown of Richmond, Virginia as an intern with WBTJ-106.5 The BEAT. A proud alumnus of Virginia State University and a lovely lady of Alpha Kappa Alpha, Inc. Dominique was offered the on-air weekend time slot upon graduating with a B.A in Mass Communications in 2010. It wasn’t long before the aspiring media mogul was running the #1 slot during Middays on WOWI-103 JAMZ in Norfolk, VA. In 2016, Dominique took her talents to Los Angeles to host ‘Diva Unfiltered’ on Dash Radio and explore the digital tech world with the launch of her very own App, ‘Da Daily Dirt’ available in the Apple Store!
Dominique is relentless in the pursuit of her dreams to become an all-around ‘Media Queen in Charge’ with visibility on every media platform possible. She mostly credits Wendy Williams for her steady ambition to have longevity in the entertainment business. As the founder of Dominique Da Diva, LLC, her Media Queen in Charge Brunches are set to aspire college students pursuing a career in radio by providing young women with first-hand insight on the world of radio.
Da Baby Needs Some Bop Put Into Ticket Sales
Looks like Da Baby didn’t put enough Bop into these ticket sales because his latest concert in New Orleans has officially been canceled.
According to Ticketmaster, the seating chart for the concert was deactivated Tuesday but it showed that hardly any tickets had been sold, even the tickets priced at $35. The 14,000 plus seated arena sold less than 500 tickets before the link was taken down. There’s no word yet on if the show will be rescheduled but Da Baby posted this meme seemingly in response.
https://twitter.com/DaBabyDaBaby/status/1564911453626372097?s=20&t=xxRBYcD2wpWjuVWFBFsKHg
As of now, DaBaby’s next concerts are October 29 in Paris and November 12 in Houston … so promoters might wanna start to really get the word out, like now.
GloRilla Says This Is The Last Time She’s Addressing This
New CMG artist GloRilla is setting the tone when it comes to her natural body and what ‘BBL culture’ has to say about it.
https://www.instagram.com/p/Ch5CCVxp_8t/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
The young Memphis rapper just secured her first #1 radio hit with ‘FNF (Let’s Go)’ and amid her growing success she’s been dealing with the pressures of social media and the music industry.
https://www.instagram.com/p/ChmA0-puA6y/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
“This is my last time addressing this, you mfs better get use to this slim body, green pretty a** eyes & big beautiful nose of mine, cause ain’t a d*mn thing gone change. Yall can hate yall self all you want, but I luv me some BIG GLO.”
Meanwhile, she just dropped her latest single, “Blessed.”
