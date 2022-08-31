Rick Ross Announces The Biggest Wingstop Sandwich

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

The biggest boss just announced the biggest sandwich! It looks like Rick Ross is trying to move on after receiving fines from several of his Wingstop locations because he announced his locations (and many others) now has a new chicken sandwich In 12 flavors. Winstop threw some shade saying their release comes, “in a world of boring breaded sandwiches with only plain or spicy to choose from.” The sandwich costs $5.49, and a combo with a drink and fries costs $7.99 however as part of the release, Wingstop said people can write a breakup letter to their current chicken sandwich on ChickenSandwichSplit.com. The first 100,000 fans to “make their split official” before Sept. 5 will receive a code for a free chicken sandwich.