Usher The New “King Of R&B”

While Usher is skating is way on stage monthly in Las Vegas for his residency, he finally had a moment to sit down and interview to talk about his journey and so much more.

While being interviewed Usher was asked, “how is he embracing the most sought after title R&B King?” He responded,“I mean, you call me that, I’ll definitely carry it. I’m a tilt my crown knowing that I’m standing on the shoulders of all of the icons of our time.

It is Michael [Jackson] that I stand on the shoulders of, it is James Brown that I stand on the shoulders of, it is Ronald Isley I stand on the shoulders of, it is Luther Vandross, it is Barry White, it is Teddy Pendergrass.”

Is Usher the King R&B? Let us know below.

 

