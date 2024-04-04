We’re Having A Denim Fashion Moment Thanks To Beyoncé: Here’s How These 5 Influencers Rocked The Fabric

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter era has us all in a country frenzy. If we aren’t tapping our cowgirl boots to her latest chart-topping album, we are scouring the internet for Western fashions to add to our closets. The Houston native has always been a trendsetter, but this new drip she’s rocking is boldly next level. From cowboy core to denim fashion, Rumi and Sir’s mama has us in our country-style bag.

According to the research experts, Bey’s Western-inspired style has sparked an Internet stampede. Web statistics show that more people are interested in her Cowboy Carter era than her fashionable Renaissance tour! “Beyoncé’s new album Cowboy Carter is one of the most hotly anticipated releases of the year and will not only have a significant impact on music, but it is also evident Beyoncé’s influence spans spheres into fashion, style, and beyond,” stated a spokesperson for Dalston Mill Fabrics. “With the increasing interest in these cowboy-style items and the album released in time to be the soundtrack for summer, country chic is sure to be one of the most lusted-after styles this year, thanks to Queen B.”

Denim Fashion

Western fashion is centered around denim jeans, cowboy boots, and button-down blouses. What started as utility clothing quickly evolved into staple wear for the Western community. In the past, cowboy and cowgirl fashion was mainly popular at festivals or in states such as Texas, Louisiana, and Kansas, to name a few. However, with Beyoncé’s segue into the country music industry, country styles are having a fashion industry moment, and we are here for it.

Western style consists of many looks, including cowboy hats, chaps, Bolo ties, cowboy boots, and more. But the heart of the cowboy core fashion is denim. Nothing says country swag more than a denim-on-denim look paired with a sassy pair of shoes and a banging accessory. However, there are many ways to wear this classic fabric. And if you are looking for ways to slay your denim get-up, look no further than the influencers below.

From denim vests to flared jeans, dresses, and more – these fashion mavens have denim chic on lock.

