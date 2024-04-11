Viral Social Media Star JaBria McCullum Makes A Special ‘Abbott Elementary’ Appearance

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Viral social media star, JaBria McCullum, made an appearance on Wednesday night’s episode of “Abbott Elementary.” The charming 7 year old first rose to prominence on TikTok for her “Are You Smarter Than A…” videos with her god brother LaRon Hines. Check out fan reactions to JaBria’s major network acting debut inside.

McCullum portrayed one of Gregory Eddie’s (Tyler James Williams) first grade students on the latest episode titled “Alex,” which debuted yesterday (April 10). Social media users are impressed with JaBria’s stellar performance and praise the show for its timely casting.

Hines shared behind-the-scenes videos from the episode on Instagram, thanking “Abbott Elementary’s” creator and star Quinta Brunson for including them in the beloved ABC series.

“Thank you @quintab for your amazing hospitality and kind words that you extended to both JaBria and I. Being an actor since i was her age, i was a little nervous about her first onset experience but everyone on set of Abbott made this experience every bit of amazing and i can’t thank everyone enough,” he wrote on his personal social media account.

Several X, formerly Twitter, users were excited to see a familiar Internet personality land a major network TV credit. Other social media users praised Brunson for being in tune with what’s going on in the social media landscape and casting creative talent like our Internet niece, JaBria.

McCullum also shared a special post on social media to celebrate her “Abbott” cameo.

“Just in case y’all missed me on @abbottelemabc tonight, yall can go watch it on Hulu! I had so much fun on set and I got to meet @quintab . She was so nice. #abcabbottelementary #abbottelementary #school #abc,” she captioned her carousel post.

Be sure to catch new episodes of Abbott Elementary each Wednesday on ABC.

Check out fan reactions below:

