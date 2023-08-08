Tory Lanez Gets 10 Years, Twitter Gets Loose With Jokes

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Tory Lanez has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in 2020.

Lanez, real name Daystar Peterson, was convicted of shooting Meg in the foot after a party at Kylie Jenner’s house in Hollywood Hills. The 31-year-old pleaded not guilty, but was ultimately convicted of three felonies, including assault with a semi-automatic firearm, carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

Just before the judge handed down the sentence Lanez spoke about his actions.

“If I could change it, I would but I can’t. Everything I did that night, I take full responsibility,” he added. “I truly am just trying to be a better person,” he said to the judge.

Moments later he learned his fate.

According to NBC News, Lanez could’ve been sentenced to up to 22 years and 8 months. Prosecutors requested 13 years, while the defense attorneys argued for probation and a residential substance abuse program.

From NBC News:

They claimed Lanez has alcohol abuse disorder, anxiety and post-traumatic stress from the unexpected death of his mother when he was 11-years-old.

Prosecutors said they were “skeptical” of those claims, which were not presented throughout the trail.

“This case has nothing to do with mental illness,” said Bott, the prosecutor. “He shot Megan because she bruised his ego.”

To read the entire NBC News report [click here].

Megan Thee Stallion, real name Megan Pete, testified that Lanez, before he shot five times at her feet, told her to “Dance”. She subsequently said that the last two and a half years of her life have been hell.

Twitter didn’t take long to react to the judge’s decision. Keep scrolling to see reactions from Twitter.

