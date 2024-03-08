Thanks To Niecy Nash We Are Obsessed With Candy Apple Red (Again)

Niecy Nash is rocking the candy apple red trend. And we are obsessed.
The Emmy Award-winning actress wore the bold and beautiful hue while attending UPTOWN Honors Hollywood on March 6. This highly anticipated event lauded “cultural innovators in film and television who positively impact the portrayal of Black people through the entertainment industry.”
Niecy, along with Tisha Campbell and Essence Atkins, were the night’s honorees.
Get details on Niecy Nash’s glamorous red look we love.
Niecy stunned fellow attendees as she arrived for the star-studded ceremony. The Queen of “What Waist,” Niecy loves to work a camera and serve a glamorous look.
Mrs. Betts did both at UPTOWN in a long-sleeved candy apple red gown.
The dress included a high neck with ruching details, a body-hugging fit, and a dramatic train. Niecy complimented her look with bronze makeup and an “I Dream of Jeanie” ponytail. Her swooped hair made her cheekbones pop, bringing attention to her smooth skin.
See her and her partner, Jessica Betts, posing in front of cameras on the red carpet.
The color red has us in a chokehold.
Niecy is one of many celebs who have slayed in the bold, romantic color. Red was a major trend earlier this year on the Golden Globes red carpet, and it has had us in a chokehold since NYFW September 2023, when it appeared on several designer runways.
Outside of trend, red is just one of those colors that go together—real bad—with melanin skin. It is empowering, romantic, and emotive. The right hue, like Niecy’s candy red, can take a look from ordinary to extraordinary. The color—like the woman wearing it —is unforgettable.
Niecy’s UPTOWN award is one of the many the actress is set to accept this month. Receiving the flowers she deserves, Niecy will travel to Dallas later this month with Cheryl Magazine. She and several other empowering women have been named “Women of Influence.”
Red Carpet Gallery: UPTOWN Honors Hollywood
Cameras caught several stars during the night of Black Excellence. Celebs spotted include Estelle, Gabrielle Union, Melinda Williams, Mona Scott-Young, and more.
See our gallery of looks below.
1. Tisha CampbellSource:Getty
UPTOWN Honors honoree Tisha Campbell looks fabulous on the event’s red carpet. She arrived in a black suit with white shoulder details and a sheer top. Adding fun to the look are brown leopard pumps.
2. Gabrielle UnionSource:Getty
Gabrielle Union attended the night of Black excellence in a long-sleeve grey gown with popping details. From her rosette hip detail to her nearly waist-high slit, Gabby ate.
3. Essence AtkinsSource:Getty
Honoree Essence Atkins arrived at the UPTOWN Honors in an award-winning sophisticated mini dress we loved. Essence’s dress includes a tulip hemline, fitted waist, and pockets. The actress accessorized her look with simple jewelry and brown strappy shoes. Get into her BROWN nude heels that elongate her gorgeous legs and scream, “Brown Girl Magic!”
4. EstelleSource:Getty
Estelle is all smiles on the red carpet. The singer rocks a braided updo with a black knee-length dress with gold fringe details. She accessorized her look with long gold earrings and a black and gold purse.
5. Kellee StewartSource:Getty
Actress Kellee Stewart is giving tribal vibes on the event’s carpet. Get into her black, red, and cream print dress with a plunging neckline and bell sleeves. Topping off the look is big, bold and beautiful hair that we love!
6. Mona Scott-YoungSource:Getty
Reality show mogul Mona Scott-Young plays with sequins at the UPTOWN Honors event. Here, she is pictured in a white button-down with black and gold Basquiat-style crowns, a Gucci belt, and sequin wide-leg trousers. In her hand is a multicolored sequin clutch.
7. Melinda WilliamsSource:Getty
Melinda Williams gives the girlies a little glam at the celebratory affair. She pairs a tiered nude shiny dress with a cream fur jacket, Tory Burch earrings, and glitter tights.
8. Chasity SaundersSource:Getty
10s across the board for Chasity Saunders and her black gown. Serving body, attitude, and style, the actress wears a romantic rope-style dress with a plunging neckline and high slit.