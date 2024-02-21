92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

The margarita is a cocktail I’ve largely associated with the warmer months, considering how well tequila plays well with citrus and sweeteners despite the expression style. National Margarita Day (Feb. 22) happens when it’s still chilly in many parts of the country, but that won’t stop us from delivering another solid roundup of options.

The history of the margarita is a confusing one with several origin stories but most historians believe its earliest influence is the brandy daisy. For those unaware, daisies are drinks made with some manner of base spirit (typically brandy early on), citrus, and liqueur. Because bartenders in the late 19th Century to early 20th Century applied a “try anything” method to cocktails, nailing down the official start of the cocktail has been elusive at best.

Another thing most agree with is the fact that margaritas are delicious, especially when made with the proper balance. In modern times, the classic cocktail employs a blanco (clear) tequila, triple sec, and lime juice. The salted or sugared rim is an optional choice but one some people swear by. I’m not one of them but I see the appeal with both.

In this National Margarita Day roundup, we’re featuring an array of cocktails that take some unique turns and even some options that don’t use tequila at all (which, for purists, might be an issue). That said, we tried to showcase brands and cocktails that differ from the usual suspects. I hope you find a new favorite among them.

Have yourselves a happy National Margarita Day. I will be joining you all from my part of the world.

As always, sip safely and surely.

—

Photo: fotostorm / Getty

Spirit.Ed: Check Out Our National Margarita Day 2024 Roundup was originally published on cassiuslife.com