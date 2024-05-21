92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

The WNBA’s 28th season is in full swing, as the league has already fans on notice with the talent that surrounds the association.

RELATED: Girls Is Players Too: Highlighting The W25 (The Top 25 WNBA Players Of All Time)

With more eyes on the WNBA than ever before, thanks to the revitalization of the sport with the amazing collegiate career of Caitlin Clark, the media has a newfound interest in the sport, despite the talent in the league has remained consistent for over two decades.

Clark, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, signed a rookie contract with the Indiana Fever worth $338,056 over four years.

RELATED: Caitlin Clark’s 4-year Contract Details With The Indiana Fever

Clark is joined by one of the most talented draft classes in WNBA history. Players such Angel Reese, Rickea Jackson, Cameron Brink, and Nika Mühl will be looking to make their mark in the league. While skillful veterans like Diana Taurasi, Tina Charles, DeWanna Bonner, and A’ja Wilson will be anticipating to get their first look at these young hungry rookies ready to make an impact.

RELATED: Highest-Paid WNBA Players For 2024 Season

Check out the Top 20 WNBA Players To Watch In 2024 below!

With so much talent in the league, it was near impossible to narrow our list down, but we did it. Our team at RNB Philly created a list of the top 20 WNBA players to watch in 2024.

RELATED: Baller Babes: 40 of the Most Beautiful Women in the WNBA

She Got Next: Top 20 WNBA Players To Watch In 2024 was originally published on rnbphilly.com