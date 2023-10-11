Serena Williams Is The First Athlete To Receive The CFDA’s Fashion Icon Award

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Tennis champion Serena Williams will soon add a new title to her repertoire. But this time, it’s not for her athleticism or physical ability.

The mother of two is the Council of Fashion Designers of America’s (CFDA) newest fashion icon. The CFDA announced Serena’s latest title on October 10.

One of the most well-decorated tennis competitors in the world, Serena will be the first athlete to hold the coveted fashion distinction. As a mother, wife, entrepreneur, model, maternal health advocate, and more, she exemplifies what it means to ‘boss up’ with style.

Between winning her 23 Grand Slams, Serena attended the Art Institute Of Fort Lauderdale. And in 2018, she launched her clothing line, S by Serena. According to her site, Serena started S to “empower other women to feel their best, look their best, and be their best selves.” The brand expanded into jewelry in 2019. Serena also collaborated with the late Virgil Abloh on several projects, such as the cover of British Vogue.

In addition to her fashion line, Serena has frequently stood out on and off the courts. While inspiring Black girls to live their athletic dreams, she and her sister Venus were seen wearing the cutest sportswear and kicks. And the 42-year-old has frequently turned heads on red carpets at The Met Gala, movie premieres, and other celebrity events.

Her style includes bodycon dresses, whimsical gowns, catsuits, and funky accessories. Joining the ranks of trendsetters such as Lenny Kravitz and Zendaya, Serena will receive her CFDA award next month.

The CFDA has provided a voice for the U.S. fashion industry since 1962. Its membership comprises 474 of America’s foremost womenswear, menswear, jewelry, and accessory designers. Over the past decade, the organization has worked to increase diversity, invest in Black designers, and amplify the contributions of fashion influencers and insiders of color like Serena.

Amazon Fashion joins the CFDA to present the 2023 Fashion Awards on November 6 in New York City. While we wait for the ceremony, we’ve pulled some of our famous looks from the next Fashion Icon. Check out our gallery of Serena’s slays below.

Serena Williams Is The First Athlete To Receive The CFDA’s Fashion Icon Award was originally published on hellobeautiful.com