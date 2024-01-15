Listen Live
Local

List: School Closures & Delays In The Greater Baltimore Area

Published on January 15, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
92Q Jams Featured Video
CLOSE
SCHOOL CLOSURES AND DELAYS

Source: @airiel_sharice / @airiel_sharice

Inclement weather has hit the Greater Baltimore impacting schools and businesses. When there are active school closings, you can find the most up-to-date list of closings & delays here.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

Below is the most up-to-date list of the school closings and delays on January 16, 2024. (Updated 1/15/24 at 9:06 p.m.)

RELATED: Tips For Staying Safe & Warm During Winter Storms

RELATED: Warming Centers & Important Winter Weather Information For The Greater Baltimore Area

1. Baltimore City Schools – 2 Hour Delay

2. Baltimore County Public Schools – 2 Hour Delay

3. Carroll County Public Schools – 2 Hour Delay

4. Anne Arundel County Public Schools – 2 Hour Delay

5. Harford County Public Schools – 2 Hour Delay

6. Howard County Public Schools – 2 Hour Delay

7. Frederick County Public Schools – 2 Hour Delay

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close