Red Carpet Rundown: Kelly Rowland, Karreuche Tran, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, And More At The Fashion Trust Awards

held a party and awards ceremony in Beverly Hills on April 9 and invited celebrity friends to celebrate with them. There to help the organization support young design talent and fund the future of fashion were Black Hollywood favorites that we love to see serve on a red carpet.

Cameras caught style slayers like Kelly Rowland, Janelle Monae, Karrueche Tran, Storm Reid, and more at the fabulous event. As always, these fashion “IT” girls played no games with their fits and turned heads in jaw-dropping style.

Scroll for the runway-worthy moments from the night.

Fashion Trust U.S. awards Charles Harbison and MoAnA Luu with industry grants.

According to its site, the Fashion Trust U.S. aims to help designers “build their label into a thriving global brand.” Amid industry challenges surrounding access and capital funding, the Trust steps into the gap for young creators and innovators.

Fashion Trust U.S. is the brainchild of Tania Fares, who initially pulled together industry friends, including celebrity stylist Law Roach, to help build a buzzy board of directors and develop grant opportunities for participants. The organization held its first awards dinner in 2023, attracting celebrities like Ciara, Tracee Ellis Ross, Paula Abdul, and Demi Moore.

This year’s soiree built on the previous one with another star-studded stylish guest list. Cynthia Erivo, who slayed in black, presented the Trusts’ Jewelry Award to MoAnA Luu of ManLuu. The brand honors the French West Indies using woven rattan, beading, and stones.

Oscar-winner Da’Vine Joy Randolph presented Charles Harbison of the Harbison Studio with the Ready-to-Wear Award. Da’Vine’s award-winning stylists, Wayman and Micah, joined her for the presentation.

Harbison is a celebrity favorite who designs for the over-the-top woman who embraces her femininity and flair. He’s dressed Chloe Bailey, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Victoria Monet, and more.

The night’s winners also took home grants of between $100,000 and $200,000 to help them continue to build their footprint and influence in the industry.

2024 Red Carpet Gallery: The 2nd Annual Fashion Trust U.S. Awards

Imagine attending an event where everyone is best dressed. We swoon!

As expected, the night oozed unforgettable style and philanthropy. The girls were definitely dressed to impress. Keep scrolling for shots of the styles we loved.

