Red Carpet Rundown: Chloe Bailey Accepts The ‘Urban One Honors Generation Next Award’ In A Sexy $1,600 Rhinestone Gown

All eyes were on Chloe Bailey tonight as she graced the 6th Annual Urban One Honors: Best in Black red carpet in Atlanta. The “In Pieces” artist was in the Peach City to receive Urban One Honors’ Generation Next Award.
Chloe was one of several Black changemakers honored at the event. Each year, Urban One Honors highlights individuals whose achievements and contributions have left an indelible mark on society.
Chloe Bailey shimmers in a head-to-toe rhinestone gown and opera gloves
Looking like the gorgeous winner she is, Chloe rocked a sheer gown with a halter neckline, nude sheath underlay, and rhinestone stripes from Retrofete. The rhinestones adorned Chloe’s body from head to toe.
Her hair – which keeps many of us up at night – was styled in hip-length individual braids (masking her signature locs). Chloe’s makeup was equally glamorous, with dramatic lashes, bronze cheek highlights, and a pink nude lip.
While we love Chloe’s fabulous look, we couldn’t help but get a slight case of style déjà vu. Chloe and her sister Halle rocked similar gowns when attending the Global Citizen Event 2021. Wearing matching sheer and rhinestone gowns, Chloe X Halle stunned photographers with their sophisticated yet stunning shimmery look.
We wouldn’t call it an outfit repeat, but this style of gown and cut works well for the Bailey sisters. And we are here for it!
Mary J. Blige slays Urban One Honors in a black sculpted designer gown
Several other members of Black Hollywood joined Chloe on the red carpet. Other Urban One honorees spotted on the carpet include Dionne Warwick and Mary J. Blige. Together, the three represented three generations of female soul greats worth celebrating. Tonight, Urban One took time to give each woman her flowers.
Mary, Urban Honors’ Entertainment Icon Awardee, shut down the carpet in a black couture dress by Indian designer Gaurav Gupta. The gown fits Mary like a glove with tailored, sculpted angles, molded fabric, and perfectly placed cutouts. (If Mary’s design looks familiar, the sculpted details on her gown are reminiscent of others worn by Beyonce and Cardi B.)
Watch Chloe, Mary, Dionne, and more on Urban One Honors
Though taped tonight, the two-hour program will air on Sunday, February 25, on TV One and simulcast on CLEO TV. Presenters, participants, and performers include Bebe Winans, Damon Little, Chante Moore, Letoya Luckett, Angie Stone, and October London.
See our gallery of red-carpet arrivals below. Congratulations to all the night’s winners!
Red Carpet Rundown: Chloe Bailey Accepts The ‘Urban One Honors Generation Next Award’ In A Sexy $1,600 Rhinestone Gown was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Chloe BaileySource:Getty
Chloe Bailey looks amazing in Retrofete’s Haven dress and matching gloves. Hair, 10, body, 10, gown, 10!
2. Mary J. BligeSource:Getty
Mary J. Blige is giving couture vibes in this black designer sculpted gown. We are swooning over Mary’s custom dress and wavy blonde tresses.
3. Dionne WarwickSource:Getty
Dionne Warwick is a Black music legend. The Lifetime Achievement honoree attended the Urban One Honors event in a black fur coat and silver suit. Dionne was also inducted into the Kennedy Honors in late 2023.
4. LeToya LuckettSource:Getty
LeToya Luckett served as the 6th Annual Urban One Honors: Best in Black Award’s red carpet correspondent. While keeping up on other celebrities’ trends and looks, the former “Destiny’s Child” member also slayed in a baby pink gown and black opera gloves.
5. Summer WalkerSource:Getty
Get into Summer Walker’s red carpet look. The “Girls Need Love” artist wore a ruched black sweetheart neckline gown with lace bust detailing. Summer topped off her sweet, feminine look with a platinum blonde wig in a sexy updo.
6. MonifahSource:Getty
R&B songstress Monifah attends the 6th Annual Urban One Honors event, bringing the heat. Not regularly seen on the red carpet, Monifah eats up the girlies in a trendy black leather dress with matching arm cuffs.
7. B. SimoneSource:Getty
B. Simone ate. Period. We love her striking red leopard print velvet dress with ruching, one-shoulder design, and train. Styled by Amy J., B. Simone’s look is a bold statement and is perfect for the red carpet.
8. Angie StoneSource:Getty
Angie Stone attends the Atlanta evening event looking fabulous! Her silver and black turtleneck and high-waisted A-line skirt are very flattering on her figure.
9. Muni LongSource:Getty
Muni Long attends the 6th Annual Urban One: Best In Black event in a colorful patterned dress. Amid a sea of dark colors, her black, white, and baby blue Emilio Pucci look stands out.
10. Erica CampbellSource:Getty
Erica Campbell is another starlet bringing color to the Urban One Honors carpet. The gospel singer, styled by J. Bolin, wears a stunning deep green sequin dress with fringe fur sleeves. Erica’s hair is also worth noting with its bouncy big curls that make you want to ‘whip your hair back and forth’!
11. Wendy OsefoSource:Getty
If you’ve ever seen Wendy Osefo, you know she loves bringing the drama! Her aqua gown does just that. From her gown’s bold shoulders to its long train, Wendy is ready for an evening of glamour and excellence.