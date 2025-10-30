Listen Live
Local

Radio One Baltimore Honors Survivors at Annual Breast Cancer Awareness Brunch

Published on October 30, 2025

Breast Cancer Awareness Brunch 2025 Radio One Baltimore

Source: Airiel B. / R1 Digital

Radio One Baltimore gathered the community for a morning of love, empowerment, and pink pride at its annual Breast Cancer Awareness Brunch, celebrating survivors and raising awareness for early detection and support. Hosted by the city’s favorite on-air personalities Persia Nicole, Chey Parker, and Tiara LaNiece, the event brought together listeners, local leaders, and healthcare advocates for a day of inspiration and sisterhood.

The brunch featured heartfelt survivor stories and engaging panel discussions on women’s health and wellness. Attendees shared tears, laughter, and hope as survivors took the stage to share powerful testimonies about resilience and faith.

In addition to uplifting stories, guests enjoyed a curated brunch menu, raffle giveaways, and resource tables providing free information about screenings and local health services. The event also spotlighted local organizations making a difference in the fight against breast cancer across Baltimore.

Check out the photos from the event below!

1. Breast Cancer Awareness Brunch 2025 Radio One Baltimore

Breast Cancer Awareness Brunch 2025 Radio One Baltimore Source:R1 Digital

2. Breast Cancer Awareness Brunch 2025 Radio One Baltimore

Breast Cancer Awareness Brunch 2025 Radio One Baltimore Source:R1 Digital

3. Breast Cancer Awareness Brunch 2025 Radio One Baltimore

Breast Cancer Awareness Brunch 2025 Radio One Baltimore Source:R1 Digital

4. Breast Cancer Awareness Brunch 2025 Radio One Baltimore

Breast Cancer Awareness Brunch 2025 Radio One Baltimore Source:R1 Digital

5. Breast Cancer Awareness Brunch 2025 Radio One Baltimore

Breast Cancer Awareness Brunch 2025 Radio One Baltimore Source:R1 Digital

6. Breast Cancer Awareness Brunch 2025 Radio One Baltimore

Breast Cancer Awareness Brunch 2025 Radio One Baltimore Source:R1 Digital

7. Breast Cancer Awareness Brunch 2025 Radio One Baltimore

Breast Cancer Awareness Brunch 2025 Radio One Baltimore Source:R1 Digital

Breast Cancer Awareness Brunch 2025 Radio One Baltimore breast cancer awareness brunch 2025 radio one baltimore

8. Breast Cancer Awareness Brunch 2025 Radio One Baltimore

Breast Cancer Awareness Brunch 2025 Radio One Baltimore Source:R1 Digital

9. Breast Cancer Awareness Brunch 2025 Radio One Baltimore

Breast Cancer Awareness Brunch 2025 Radio One Baltimore Source:R1 Digital

10. Breast Cancer Awareness Brunch 2025 Radio One Baltimore

Breast Cancer Awareness Brunch 2025 Radio One Baltimore Source:R1 Digital

11. Breast Cancer Awareness Brunch 2025 Radio One Baltimore

Breast Cancer Awareness Brunch 2025 Radio One Baltimore Source:R1 Digital

12. Breast Cancer Awareness Brunch 2025 Radio One Baltimore

Breast Cancer Awareness Brunch 2025 Radio One Baltimore Source:R1 Digital

13. Breast Cancer Awareness Brunch 2025 Radio One Baltimore

Breast Cancer Awareness Brunch 2025 Radio One Baltimore Source:R1 Digital

14. Breast Cancer Awareness Brunch 2025 Radio One Baltimore

Breast Cancer Awareness Brunch 2025 Radio One Baltimore Source:R1 Digital

15. Breast Cancer Awareness Brunch 2025 Radio One Baltimore

Breast Cancer Awareness Brunch 2025 Radio One Baltimore Source:R1 Digital

16. Breast Cancer Awareness Brunch 2025 Radio One Baltimore

Breast Cancer Awareness Brunch 2025 Radio One Baltimore Source:R1 Digital

17. Breast Cancer Awareness Brunch 2025 Radio One Baltimore

Breast Cancer Awareness Brunch 2025 Radio One Baltimore Source:R1 Digital

18. Breast Cancer Awareness Brunch 2025 Radio One Baltimore

Breast Cancer Awareness Brunch 2025 Radio One Baltimore Source:R1 Digital

19. Breast Cancer Awareness Brunch 2025 Radio One Baltimore

Breast Cancer Awareness Brunch 2025 Radio One Baltimore Source:R1 Digital

20. Breast Cancer Awareness Brunch 2025 Radio One Baltimore

Breast Cancer Awareness Brunch 2025 Radio One Baltimore Source:R1 Digital
