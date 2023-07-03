92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

The girls came towith their nail game on lock! Fashion wasn’t the only thing popping up at this cultural event. The claws were the “it” accessory the entire weekend, adding spunk to already-jazzy ensembles . From bright green coffin-shaped nails to intricate designs and fancy jewel art, nails were taking center stage at Essence Fest, and we got up close and personal on a few intriguing nail designs that we had to share.

Nail art has taken on a life of its own thanks to the influence of social media content creators and some of our favorite celebrities. Gone are the times when a simple French manicure did the trick. Nowadays, nails are a reflection of creativity, moods, and passions. They are bold, colorful, often long, and adorned with designs and art that tell a stylish story about the person rocking them.

This year’s Essence Fest brought out an array of nail looks that emitted fierce Black girl magic vibes. Of course, the festival boasted many fashionable outfits and phenomenal hairdos’, but the nails, honey, were fabulous to the tenth degree. Jump in below to see how ladies stylishly clawed through Essence Fest 2023.

Nailed It: The Hottest Nail Looks From Essence Fest 2023 was originally published on hellobeautiful.com