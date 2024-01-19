Issa Rae’s ‘Rap Sh!t’ Canceled At Max Leads To Social Media Outrage

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

The Issa Rae production’s second season will be its last. The HBO Max show followed Aida Osman’s character Shawna and Mia’s KaMillion as ex-high school best friends who reunite to form their own rap duo and fight to find success in the challenging music industry. While their music careers begin to flourish, it turns out a fruitful career won’t cover up their complicated pasts.

“I’m so proud of and grateful for Syreeta, our cast, writers, and crew that made this show possible,” Rae tells Variety in a statement. “Thanks to Sarah Aubrey and Suzanna Makkos for championing the show, and much love to the fans that tuned in weekly to root for our girls.”

The dramatic comedy also starred Jonica Booth, Devon Terrell, RJ Cyler and Daniel Augustin. It was executive produced by Syreeta Singleton, who spoke out about the heartbreaking cancellation diplomatically, praising Max for the experience.

“I love this show, and I am so proud of the work we’ve done. We created something fun, raw, and original, and we did it our way! I will forever be grateful to Issa, our incredible cast, and the amazing writers and crew that made this show possible. And so grateful to Max for giving us the chance to bring ‘Rap Sh!t’ to the screen.”

A Max spokesperson released a statement to the Hollywood Reporter, thanking Rae and everyone else involved for the unique storytelling.

“We are extremely grateful to Issa Rae for creating Rap Sh!t, a one-of-a-kind comedy with compelling social commentary that reached viewers in a way only Issa’s talents can accomplish,” a Max spokesperson said. “A huge thank you to Issa, showrunner Syreeta Singleton, and the teams at Hoorae and 3 Arts Entertainment for introducing us to Shawna and Mia, a duo whose journey fans have been invested in and who they have continued to root for through everything. We’ll never get ‘Seduce and Scheme’ out of our heads, and we wouldn’t have it any other way.”

The second season’s debut was set for Aug.10, but after the months-long SAG-AFTRA strike, the eight-episode season didn’t premier until Nov.9.

Social media overwhelmingly feels that the show is a loss for Black storytelling –like other recent cancellations, including South Side and Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty– and are upset they won’t see the characters grow.

