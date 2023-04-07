Sports Betting For Beginners: 6 Easy Tips To Help You Succeed At Sports Betting

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Sports Betting For Beginners

Let’s get straight to the point, we all want to be professional bettors, right?!

Nothing sounds better than hitting a massive bet and being set for the rest of your life with a load of money. Let me be the first to tell you, betting is not as easy as you think and not everyone will hit the jackpot.

One of the reason we are having this conversation to begin with is sports betting is not new to the world, but it is now just so easy to place bets just by using our phones and it can get someone in trouble in an instant. So today we put together a sports betting for beginners guide to help people approach sports betting in more of a controlled manor for whenever they feel it is the right time to get into it.

A bit of advice is to always be open to changing your betting strategy especially if it has not been successful for you.

Take a step back and simplify your bets/betting style back to only betting the most common bets like the spread, the moneyline, or the over/under.

But what about parlays? I would not recommend placing a parley to a bettor who is a beginner.

A parlay – A parlay is a type of bet that involves placing multiple wagers on the outcome of multiple games. This can include anything from point spread, moneyline and over/under bets all within one single wager. The payouts on parlay bets are much greater than a single bet due to the higher risk involved. For example, if you placed three separate single bets each at 2/1 odds, you would receive 6/1 odds in return. However, if you placed those same three bets as part of one parlay bet then your payout would be much higher depending on the odds of the individual games.

Enough babbling, let’s dive in to the tips!

If you ever feel like you have a gabling problem or know someone who does please reach out to the National Council on Problem Gambling at 1-800-522-4700.

Information gathered with the help of Jasper.ai.

