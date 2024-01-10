Fan Reactions To 21 Savage’s Elaborate Album Rollout For ‘American Dream’

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

The viral 21 Savage biopic trailer has caused a fuss on the timeline. Fans wonder if this is a parody for 21 Savage’s elaborate album rollout, American Dream. Others are enthused to see Donald Glover and Caleb McLaughlin portray the rapper in what appears to be a biopic on his life. Check out fan reactions and read more about this pretty genius marketing plan.

If it gets the people talking, then maybe it worked? A trailer for a film titled American Dream: The 21 Savage Story dropped a few days ago, starring Glover, McLaughlin and a few other stars. The trailer opens with a legitimate Lionsgate logo in the beginning and a montage of Glover (as the adult 21 Savage) being escorted from his East Atlanta home in handcuffs.

Whether or not this is a real film being released or part of 21 Savage’s marketing for his upcoming album American Dream, debuting this Friday (Jan. 12) is unclear. It does have fans wondering what the world did to deserve a full story on the young rapper’s life when he’s still making moves. Others are simply uninterested in seeing the film. However, there are some fans asking the theater to take their coins now to see this story play out on the big screen.

On Feb. 3, 2019, 21 Savage was taken into custody by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). In a statement, ICE claims that 21 Savage is a UK national who is “unlawfully present” in the United States. ICE alleges that the rapper entered the United States on a nonimmigrant visa in July 2005, when he was 12, which expired after one year. His predicament makes him one of millions of Dreamers living in the U.S.—the name given to undocumented Americans who first arrived in the country as children.

This came as a shock to countless fans who believed the rapper was from East Atlanta, an area he talks about often in his music.

Now, five years later, 21 Savage is telling his story about the true American Dream. He has since started releasing baby photos of the artists who appear to be featured on his upcoming album. Summer Walker, Brent Faiyaz and Young Thug are amongst the talent that 21 Savage has posted on his personal Instagram account.

