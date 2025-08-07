Diddy’s Lawyer Says He’s Planning An MSG Comeback Concert, Social Media Side Eyes Potential Ticket Buyers

Ever since Diddy was acquitted of the most serious racketeering and sex trafficking charges, he’s been clawing to be released.

He’s been denied bail five times now, and his sentencing isn’t until October, but according to his lawyer, he’s already got big plans once he finally gets out of Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center.

His lead attorney, Marc Agnifilo, sat down with Jericka Duncan for his first interview since the trial on CBS Mornings.

He begins the interview by saying his client has “reflected the blessings that he’s been given, on the imperfections that I think he sees in himself.”

Once freed from prison, Agnifilo says Diddy wants to reestablish a loving relationship with his family, and also get back to his first love of performing.

“He said to me he’s going to be back at Madison Square Garden,” Agnifilo recalls.

He goes on to speak on his opinion that Diddy is innocent, denies the rape allegations, and calls the problematic relationship with Cassie nothing more than a modern love story.

“In terms of the, you know, the drugs and the other stuff … that’s what makes it a modern love story,” he said. “I think they really did love each other. I think she very much loved him, and I know he very much loved her. I mean, these are two people who hurt each other, loved each other, cheated on each other.”

Now, Diddy is set to be sentenced on two prostitution charges in October and could face a few years in jail and receive credit for time served, but rumors are floating around that President Trump could pardon him.

Agnifilo says he hasn’t spoken to anyone in the Trump administration about a pardon, but Diddy has mentioned it.

“He says, ‘Go tell him [Trump] that I need a pardon,'” Agnifilo said. “‘Go tell him I deserve a pardon.’ That’s what he said.”

Instead, he’s focused on getting Diddy a fair sentence.

See how social media is reacting to Diddy now, focusing on his life after the trial and subsequent jail time below.

